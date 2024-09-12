Sexual assault case: 'Bro Daddy' assistant director surrenders before Hyderabad court

Kochi: Hyderabad police recorded the arrest of Mansoor Rasheed, assistant director of the Malayalam film 'Bro Daddy' over a sexual assault complaint filed by a female junior artist. Rasheed reportedly surrendered before the Kukatpally court in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.



In the complaint filed with Hyderabad police, the woman accused Rasheed of sexually assaulting her and filming her nude visuals. Though the police registered a case, they failed to capture the accused. Hyderabad police will hand over the complaint to the Special Investigation Team formed by the Kerala government to probe into the sexual assault allegations in the Malayalam film industry.

The incident pertaining to the case took place on August 8, 2021 in Hyderabad. The junior artist was taken to the set of actor Prithviraj directorial 'Bro Daddy' through the Malayali Association to act in a wedding scene. As per her complaint, Mansoor offered her a chance in the upcoming scenes and took a room for her in the same hotel where the film crew was staying. Later, he reached her room and raped her by giving her an intoxicating drink. The next day morning, Mansoor demanded money after sending her a nude photo. She alleged that Mansoor collected money from her multiple times after blackmailing her with the obscene photo.

Later, the junior artist lodged a complaint at Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad. Police slapped rape charges against Mansoor over the complaint.

The complainant alleged that the accused fled from police with the support of politicians. Police reached his house at Kollam's Kadakkal to record his arrest, but he escaped. The woman claimed that Mansoor worked in films of many prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry even after police booked him. She alleged that the Chief Minister and Cultural Affairs Minister ignored her complaint against Mansoor.