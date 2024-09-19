Complainant in case against Mukesh, Jayasurya part of sex mafia, claims relative

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 19, 2024 10:05 AM IST Updated: September 19, 2024 11:27 AM IST
Jayasurya, Mukesh. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: A young woman has filed a complaint against the artist who made sexual harassment allegations against seven people, including actors Mukesh and Jayasurya. The woman, who is a close relative of the artist and a native of Muvattupuzha, has alleged that the artist made girls sex slaves and that she was presented to a group in Chennai before reaching puberty. She added that the artist is a part of a sex mafia. The woman has filed an official complaint to the state police chief and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"When this woman came forward with accusations against many people, I felt duty-bound to inform the public that this was not the case. It was in 2014. I was 16 at the time. I was taken to Chennai under the pretence of a film audition during my class 10 vacation. In Chennai, I was taken to a place with five or six men for an audition. On reaching the place, they began to touch me inappropriately. I caused a commotion by shouting and crying. This ultimately helped me escape from their clutches.

"She took me back home and told me they would treat me well if I were ready for adjustments. The discussion then shifted to how one could become a sex worker. She informed me that children my age had been taken to Dubai for this purpose," said the woman.  

