Thrissur Pooram disruption: Police likely to register case as DGP approves ADGP's probe report

Thrissur: DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has recommended a detailed probe into Thrissur Pooram disruption after approving ADGP Ajith Kumar's probe report. A final decision on registering a case over the disruption of the famous temple festival in Kerala will be taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. DGP has already forwarded the probe report to the CM on Monday.



In the report, ADGP Ajith Kumar accused Thiruvambady Devaswom, one of the major organisers of Thrissur Pooram festival of attempting to disrupt Pooram and violating the curbs imposed by the police. Irked with the police restrictions during the procession, Thiruvambady devaswom halted the festivities on April 19. Pointing out this, the ADGP criticised Thiruvambady devaswom for taking a unilateral decision to suspend the festivities and alleged a conspiracy behind this move.

Thrissur Pooram, which was held on April 19, was disrupted, and the government took action against the then city police commissioner Ankit Asokan and the assistant commissioner Sudarshan. The chief minister had directed the state police chief to file a report on the disruption of the Pooram. The ADGP reportedly submitted the investigation report in a sealed cover before the DGP on Saturday. The report has come under fire as Ajith Kumar rubbished conspiracy in Thrissur Pooram disruption.