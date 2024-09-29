Heavy rain likely in Kerala till Oct 1, yellow alert in 9 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 29, 2024 05:15 PM IST
File Photo: Sameer A Hameed / Manorama.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, predicting heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

Yellow alert in districts
Sep 30 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur
Oct 01 – Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki

According to the weather department, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to remain over most parts of Kerala till October 5. The IMD also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging during this period. Those living in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

Other possible impacts of heavy rain include poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic/ power due to waterlogging or tree uprooting, damage to crops, and flash floods.

Fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the sea as squally weather is expected to affect the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts until September 30. Wind speeds are anticipated to range from 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA