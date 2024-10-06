Kerala rain: IMD sounds yellow alert for 6 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to receive heavy rain till October 9, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Six districts are under yellow alert, according to the forecast. The weather body also predicts squally weather with wind speeds of 35 km/h to 45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h, over the Kerala coast until October 9.

Furthermore, it has issued a warning for rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of the state until October 11. Due to rough sea conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into the Kerala coast until October 5.

Orange alert in districts

October 8 - Idukki

October 9 - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam

An orange alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

October 6 - Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod

October 7 - Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur

October 8 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Wayanad

October 9 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.