Actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin summoned in gangster's drug case

Kochi: The police team probing the narcotics case related to gangster Om Prakash has summoned Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin for interrogation. The Maradu police on Wednesday served notices to the actors, asking them to be present at the station at 10 am on Thursday.

The actors' names emerged in the case following the recent arrest of the notorious gangster and his accomplices at a luxury hotel in Kochi.

Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin were mentioned in the custody application report submitted by Maradu police. As per the document, around 20 people, including the actors, met with the gangster when he was in the hotel. Om Prakash, an accused in several criminal cases, was arrested on charges of possessing illegal drugs.

While Prayaga and her family denied involvement, Bhasi has yet to comment. Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya told reporters that the investigation is on and the cops were gathering details, including who all visited the hotel, the purpose of their visit, and what took place there.

The investigation was launched after cases were registered under various laws, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to Maradu police, they received a tip-off that the accused were procuring substances such as cocaine from abroad and distributing them at DJ parties organised in the city. The accused was under the surveillance of the police intelligence wing. Prakash had booked hotel rooms under another person's name to avoid detection, according to police.