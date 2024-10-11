Mattanchery playschool where child was beaten up functioned without license: Education Minister

The play school at Mattanchery where a three-and-a-half year old child was flogged by a teacher which left the child with bruises functioned without the no objection certificate (NOC) of the General Education Department, said Minister for Labour and General Education V Sivankutty in a press note issued here on Friday.

A three-and-a-half-year-old child sustained severe bruises after being allegedly flogged by her teacher at a play school in Mattanchery for failing to answer questions and complete writing notes. The teacher, Seethalakshmi, was arrested by the Mattanchery police on Thursday. The playschool already suspended her from her duties following the incident.

The Minister said that pre-primary to higher secondary schools can function only with the clearance of the Education department. Smart Kids play school at Mattanchery which functioned under Sree Cochin Gujarati Mahajan Educational trust did not have clearance, Sivankutty said.

The Minister said that legal action will be taken against the educational institutions which function without valid clearance and levy huge sum as fees without providing basic amenities and owners of building will also be held responsible. The Minister has directed the Director of Public Education to take steps to halt the functioning of Mattanchery Smart Kidz Play School.

Action will be taken as per relevant provisions of the Right to Education Act, Kerala Education Act and Kerala education rules. The Minister also sought a report on whether educational institutions function without clearance in the state. The report will be submitted within a month.