Spot booking to continue in Sabarimala, Kerala govt revises decision on virtual queue system

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has revised its decision on implementing the virtual queue system in Sabarimala following political backlash. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the legislative assembly on Tuesday that the spot booking facility will continue at the Lord Ayyappa temple during the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The announcement came while the government was responding to MLA V Joy.



According to the Chief Minister, the review committee has said that all devotees, regardless of pre-booking, will have a safe and comfortable pilgrimage. Arrangements will be made to accommodate pilgrims without online reservations. In the virtual queue system, people can book darshan tickets and prasadam online through the official Sabarimala temple website. With spot booking, worshippers can reserve slots for darshan at designated centres identified by the Devaswom Board.

Earlier, Kerala Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan had announced that there would be no spot booking at Sabarimala. The BJP had threatened protests if the government proceeded with its plan to allow darshan only through the virtual queue system. The opposition Congress-led UDF has also urged the government to retain spot booking alongside the virtual queue option, noting that not all devotees may be familiar with the technology. Even the CPI, the second-largest coalition partner in the ruling LDF, had recommended allowing both on-the-spot and virtual queue bookings.