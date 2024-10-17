He sees himself as party: Sarin slams Satheesan for weakening Congress' democratic structure

Palakkad: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Digital Media Cell Convener Dr P Sarin launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday, holding the latter solely responsible for weakening the party's organisational structure over the past three years. "Resembling the autocrats of past ages, he believes he is the party and has hijacked it," Sarin said.

Sarin praised veteran leaders such as K Karunakaran, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala for their effective management of the party. “However, Satheesan has upended everything. He believes he is the party. He has undermined the democratic nature and internal strengths of Congress,” he added.

He pointed out that various power nexuses within the Congress are interested in burying the issues affecting the party without addressing them. “There is no forum within the Congress to raise concerns on behalf of party workers, and the lack of hierarchy hampers proper functioning. It is now operating in a disorganised manner,” he stated.

Sarin emphasised that many party workers have already voiced these concerns. “If things continue this way, Congress risks failure in the 2026 Assembly elections,” he warned. He added that Rahul Mamkoottathil is the mini-version of Satheesan.

Sarin also remarked on Satheesan's unexpected rise to party leadership, stating, "None had any doubts on that. Initially, it was seen as a fresh start, but over time, it became clear that wasn’t the case." He expressed concern over a possible internal move within the party favouring the BJP by showcasing strong hostility toward the CPM.

Sarin also criticised the Congress for fielding Shafi Parambil for the recent Vadakara assembly election. Shafi was the Palakkad MLA then. "The bypolls in Palakkad were deliberately triggered. The party sacrificed long-term goals for a short-term victory," he added. Sarin emphasised that he doesn't believe in pursuing temporary gains in politics.

Sarin addressed the media in Palakkad following his sharp criticism of the Congress party’s choice of candidate for the upcoming Palakkad assembly by-election. Speaking to Manorama News on Thursday, Sarin remarked, “I was a Congressman until yesterday, but it seems like the Congress doesn’t need me anymore.” He also confirmed that no one from the party had contacted him so far. The CPM has expressed its desire to rope in Sarin to the party.



On Wednesday, Sarin publicly criticised the party for its decision to nominate Rahul Mamkoottathil as the candidate for the Palakkad bypoll, suggesting the process lacked adequate consultation. “The party should have engaged in discussions before arriving at a decision. Why couldn’t they choose someone who appeals to everyone? I would have accepted Rahul Mamkoottathil’s candidacy if it had been decided through proper review, but that didn’t happen. Posting Instagram reels isn’t enough, and sacrifice goes beyond getting arrested. You need to guide society in the right direction,” Sarin said. He also commented on the CPM's political influence, acknowledging that the party’s ability to win elections—even under less favourable circumstances—demonstrates its political strength.

Meanwhile, Nilambur MLA PV Anvar, who recently parted ways with the CPM, met Sarin at Thiruvilwamala. This meeting sparked speculation about Sarin’s next move, with reports suggesting Anvar had proposed Sarin as a candidate backed by his new outfit, the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), in the Palakkad bypoll.

However, sources close to Anvar indicated that his main objective was to prevent Sarin from contesting as an independent candidate supported by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Sarin’s rebellion within the Congress, fuelled by his opposition to Mamkoottathil’s candidacy, has added a layer of intrigue to the unfolding political drama in Palakkad.

Respect his choices, but hope he stays: Sudhakaran

KPCC President K Sudhakaran stated on Thursday that he does not wish for Sarin to leave the party. He added that if Sarin chooses to leave, no one will object to his decision. “Sarin is an educated and capable individual. Politics reflects one’s values, and we cannot change Sarin’s perspective. However, I do not expect such a move from him,” Sudhakaran remarked.

He emphasised that the priority now is to resolve the issue at hand. He asserted that Sarin’s views would not impact the UDF's anticipated victory in Palakkad. “Palakkad has a significant number of supporters who believe in the alliance. Even if I were to leave the party, it would not affect its chances of winning there. Rahul Mamkoottathil is not Shafi Parambil's candidate; he is the Congress nominee, a decision upheld by the high command.”