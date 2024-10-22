Mayor-KSRTC driver dispute: Police give clean chit to Arya Rajendran, Sachin Dev

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have given a clean chit to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband and Balussery MLA Sachin Dev in the case filed by KSRTC driver H L Yadhu. The report, submitted by the Inspector of Cantonment Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram, concluded that there was no evidence to support claims that the Mayor or Sachin Dev used foul language or that Dev forcibly entered the bus.

According to the report, witness statements and CCTV footage do not substantiate the accusations of the Mayor and Sachin Dev using obscene language under Section 294B of the IPC. It further clarified that Sachin Dev did not force his way into the KSRTC bus, but that the bus door, controlled by a hydraulic system operated by Yadhu, was opened by the driver himself.

Additionally, the report highlighted that the bus driven by Yadhu was not following its designated route. The vehicle, which was supposed to travel to Thampanoor via Bakery Junction, instead took the PMG–Palayam–VJT route. The report also noted that Yadhu has previous cases registered against him at Neyyattinkara, Peroorkada, and Thampanoor police stations, including a case of harassment involving a woman.

The case is currently being heard by the First-Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, with the verdict expected on October 30.

The incident occurred on the night of April 27 in front of the Saphalyam Complex in Palayam. A heated exchange ensued between the mayor, Sachin Dev, and KSRTC driver Yadhu. While the couple accused the driver of making inappropriate gestures as their private vehicle overtook the bus, Yadhu denied the allegations, claiming instead that he was harassed by the mayor and her husband, which disrupted his official duties.