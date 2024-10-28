Two-day curb on heavy goods carriages on Wayanad Ghat road from Tuesday

Kalpetta: The National Highway Authority (NHAI) has imposed restrictions on vehicles transporting heavy goods on the Wayanad Ghat road for two days starting Tuesday. The Public Works Department (National Highways) will be repairing some of the hairpin bends on the NH 766s between Adivaram in Kozhikode district and Lakkidy in Wayanad district.

Roadblocks due to damaged hairpin bents have become regular in the 9-km stretch for many weeks. Though NHAI had earlier announced extensive repair work on the bents, it was postponed due to heavy rain.

According to Churam Samrakshana Samithi president Moidu Muttayi, the road is severely damaged at the 6th, 7th and 8th bends. "If there is no rain tonight, the repair work will start from tomorrow. It will go on for a night and two days," he said.

The 2nd and 4th bends were earlier repaired by replacing the damaged interlock bricks. "The repair will be effective only if there is no rain, as on wet surfaces, the tarring will hold for a long time," he added. Earlier this month, potholes were repaired temporarily on the bends.