Moral policing: CPM branch secretary among 7 booked for harassing Plus One student, cousin

Kozhikode: Seven individuals, including the CPM branch secretary, have been booked concerning an alleged moral policing incident involving a higher secondary school student and her cousin in Kokkallur, near Balussery, Kozhikode district.



The student, a Plus One from Kokkallur Government Higher Secondary School, and her cousin (her father's sister's son) were reportedly harassed and assaulted near the school. In her complaint, the student stated that on Monday evening, as she left school and met her cousin on the way to the bus stop, a man approached her, grabbed her hand, and verbally abused her for speaking with her cousin. He then pushed her to the ground.

When her cousin intervened to protect her, other individuals joined the first man. They held her cousin’s arms back, and beat him up with a stick. They also threatened the girl, using abusive language when she cried out for help.

The student identified the main attacker as Ratheesh, and Vipin Lal from the other accused. Police have filed charges against seven individuals, including CPM Kokkallur branch committee secretary PM Ratheesh, Vipin Lal, and five identifiable auto drivers, under sections 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 126(2), 115(2), 118(1), 74(3), 51(2), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha. Sub-Inspector M. Sujilesh is leading the investigation.