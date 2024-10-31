Malappuram underground rumblings: No need to panic, say experts

Malappuram: A detailed study by the district geologist, under-water geologist, and district hazard analyst in Malappuram has suggested that the underground rumbling sound heard in the Pothukallu and Anakkal regions near Edakkara is likely due to the movement or collision of rocks close to the earth's surface.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has requested a geophysical examination by Kozhikode NIT to investigate the area's land structure further.

According to experts, groundwater use might have contributed to the minor shifting of underground rocks. Additionally, air trapped in small cavities beneath the earth might be moving out through borewells, potentially contributing to these movements.

"The geophysical study will shed light on the layers and cavities in the ground beneath us and whether any cracks have occurred on the rocks. The rumbling, considered a natural phenomenon, has been reported from different parts of the state. The KSDMA has clarified that people need not worry about living in the area," Malappuram District Collector V R Vinod said.

"The tremors and sounds have primarily affected the western slope of Anakkallu hill in the 10th of Pothukallu grama panchayat, specifically between the 98 and 95-metre elevation on the 113-metre hill," the experts statement noted. "Similar incidents have been reported from other parts of the state before and are generally not dangerous."

Experts also said that structures impacted by these tremors could be safely used after being inspected by a structural engineer and any necessary repairs are completed.

The rumblings and tremors were felt in the region on October 17 at 4 am and 18 at 4.45 am, and on 29 at 9 pm and 10.45 pm.