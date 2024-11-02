Catholicos Baselios Thomas I to be laid to rest today

Kolenchery: The faithful will gather today to bid a heartfelt farewell to Baselios Thomas I, the Catholicos who served as the head and guiding light of the Jacobite Syrian Church in India. The mortal remains of the Catholicos will be laid to rest at 4 pm at the Mar Athanasius Cathedral in Puthenkurissu (Puthencruz) Patriarchal Centre.



The funeral service will be officiated by Joseph Mar Gregorios, Metropolitan Trustee of the Jacobite Church, along with American Archbishop Mar Divanassios John Kavak and UK Archbishop Mar Athanasios Thoma David, who are representing Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of Antioch.

Earlier on Friday, a massive crowd paid tribute to the Catholicos during the mourning procession through Kothamangalam, where he had served for years, and onward to Puthencruz, his birthplace and the seat of the Jacobite Syrian Church. The first two orders of the funeral service were held at Kothamangalam’s Mar Thoman Cheriya Palli, followed by the third at the Valiya Palli there. His body was then brought in procession to Puthencruz, where the fourth and fifth phases of the service were performed.

The final three orders will take place following the morning mass on Saturday, with the service concluding at 4 pm. On behalf of Malayala Manorama, Chief Associate Editor Riyad Mathew paid his tributes to the Catholicos on Friday.

Traffic regulations for funeral

With thousands expected to attend the funeral of the Catholicos, Ernakulam Rural Police have announced traffic regulations around Puthencruz.

As part of it, parking is prohibited along the Kolenchery to Mananthadam stretch of the Kochi-Madurai National Highway.

From 10 am, vehicles from Muvattupuzha to Kochi should divert to the left at Choondi junction. Vehicles from Kochi can proceed via the National Highway, while those heading to the funeral from Kolenchery should disembark at Kavumthazham. Parking is available along the Shastammukal–Vennikulam roadside and other designated areas, including Pathammile-Pattimattam road, Kavumthazham Ground, MJSSA Ground, Chapel Ground, BTC School Ground, Malekurish Dayara, Engineering College, the grounds behind the Catholic Church, and Vadavukode Kalavyal Ground. Traffic will be restricted from Malekurish towards Puthencruz town via Kurinji Road.