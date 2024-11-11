Man held for smuggling 'hybrid' ganja at Kochi airport

Kochi: Excise on Monday arrested a man at Kochi airport for smuggling hybrid ganja from Thailand.

Muhammad Ukash (28) from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, was found to possess 940 gm of ganja when he arrived from Thailand on Monday morning. (Hybrid ganja is created by crossbreeding different cannabis varieties to produce a specific combination of effects.) He was arrested on charges of smuggling the drug.

According to officials, the airport customs department alerted the Excise team after a suspicious item was discovered during a baggage check, PTI reported.

The seized drug was transferred to the Aluva Excise Range Office for further action, officials said. An examination of his passport revealed that Ukash had traveled to Thailand three times in the past month, officials said.