Kerala rain: IMD revises forecast, yellow alert in ten districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode, predicting heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected in Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on Saturday.

According to the weather body, rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to occur in many parts of Kerala until November 21.

Probable impacts of heavy rain

- Reduced visibility could cause traffic congestion.

- Temporary traffic disruptions due to waterlogging, uprooting of trees, or broken branches.

- Electricity disruption.

- Heavy rains may harm standing crops and vegetables, particularly those in the maturity stage.

- Landslides, mudslides, or landslips in vulnerable areas.

- Lightning strikes may threaten people and animals in open spaces.

Actions suggested

- Adhere to traffic advisories and updates.

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures.

- Secure vegetable pandals to prevent damage.

- Seek shelter during thunderstorms or lightning activities.

- Stay informed about weather updates and warnings.