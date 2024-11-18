Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Latin Catholic Bishops Council convened a meeting at the Varapuzha Archdiocese to seek an amicable solution to the Munambam wakf land issue. The discussion emphasised resolving the matter without affecting communal harmony, either at the state government or legal level.

IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikutty expressed optimism about finding a resolution. "We concluded the meeting with a clear intent to end the crisis. We found no major complications in the Munambam issue, only technical challenges that can be addressed at the state government level. After the elections, we plan to approach the government with the ideas formulated during the meeting," he said. Kunhalikutty also stated that IUML leaders and Bishops would participate jointly in discussions if the government organised a meeting to address the issue.

Kozhikode Diocese Bishop Rev. Dr Varghese Chakkalakal described the Munambam issue as humanitarian rather than communal. "Both IUML leaders and we share optimism that the matter can soon be resolved through government and legal avenues. We appreciate IUML leaders attending the meeting. Maintaining communal harmony is crucial here, as this is not a communal issue but a humanitarian one," the Bishop said.

IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal warned that delays could exacerbate the problem. "The government must take immediate steps to resolve the issue. Legal and technical challenges exist, but a meeting with all affected parties can help address them," he stated. Earlier, the IUML convened a meeting with various Muslim organisations in Kozhikode, which collectively called for an amicable resolution to the Munambam land dispute.