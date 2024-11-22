Kozhikode: The family of a Kozhikode native, who has been jailed along with five other Indians in Cambodia, is waiting for his safe return.

Rajeevan, from Thandorappara, East Perambra in Kozhikode district, is currently in prison in Poi Pet, a city in Western Cambodia, his family has learnt. His wife Sindhu VJ has filed a missing person complaint with Peruvannamuzhi police and sent complaints to the Union and State Governments and the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Rajeevan and five others were cheated in Cambodia in a job scam, his family said. He was offered a job in a call centre in Thailand by Pathanamthitta native Murali and a Panthalam native Jojin. He paid them a sum of Rs 1.85 lakh and left for Bangkok in June. After spending two weeks in the city, Murali and Jojin told him to move to another company.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Then he was offered a job in Poi Pet, but within a month, he and his colleagues from India decided to leave and return. I think he had got a job in an online fraudsters' company," said Sindhu.

Even though the company returned their passports and cash to travel on September 15, they were taken to an unknown place. The family received a call on November 14, and he pleaded with the family to get him released.

"He sounded too weak and was not in a situation to talk clearly. It lasted only for a few seconds," said Sindhu.