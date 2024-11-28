Thiruvananthapuram: In a landmark decision, Kerala has announced two days of menstrual leave per month for women in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). “Women are excelling in all fields, including skill-intensive sectors. Recognising their unique needs, the government has decided to grant two days of menstrual leave every month for female trainees,” said Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty in an official statement on Thursday.

Additionally, all ITI trainees will now benefit from a weekly Saturday holiday. To prevent any loss of training hours due to the new schedule, ITI shifts were also reconstructed. The first shift will run from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm and the second shift from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm.

“Although Saturdays are now declared holidays for trainees, these days can still be utilised for optional activities such as shop floor training, short-term courses, or other extracurricular programs for those who wish to participate,” the minister added.