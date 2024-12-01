Thiruvananthapuram/ Wayanad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur for Monday, predicting extremely heavy rainfall above 204.4 mm.

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, Collectors D R Meghasree and Prem Krishnan S have announced a holiday for all educational institutions in Wayanad and Pathanamthitta respectively, including tuition centres, anganwadis, and professional colleges. However, this holiday will not apply to model residential schools in Wayanad, Meghasree took to Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kottayam District Collector John V Samuel, all educational institutions, including anganwadi and professional colleges in Kanjirappally and Meenachil taluks, will remain closed on Monday. However, this holiday does not apply to pre-scheduled exams.

The IMD also issued an orange alert in five other districts – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kasaragod – for Monday, expecting very heavy rainfall between 115.6 and 204.4 mm. According to the weather body, rain or thundershower is likely to occur at most places in Kerala until December 7. Squally wind, speed reaching 35–45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast until December 4. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Probable impacts of heavy rain

- Reduced visibility could cause traffic congestion.

- Temporary traffic disruptions due to waterlogging, uprooting of trees, or broken branches.

- Electricity disruption.

- Heavy rains may harm standing crops and vegetables, particularly those in the maturity stage.

- Landslides, mudslides, or landslips in vulnerable areas.

- Lightning strikes may threaten people and animals in open spaces.

Actions suggested

- Adhere to traffic advisories and updates.

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures.

- Secure vegetable pandals to prevent damage.

- Seek shelter during thunderstorms or lightning activities.

- Stay informed about weather updates and warnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orange alert in districts

Dec 1 – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

Dec 2 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

Yellow alert in districts

Dec 1 – Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Dec 2 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam

Dec 3 – Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Dec 4 – Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

(Heavy rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5 mm)