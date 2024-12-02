The CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretariat has decided to expel Madhu Mullassery, the former area secretary who walked out of the CPM area conference in Mangalapuram, from the party.

District secretary V Joy stated that the decision was prompted by Madhu's defamatory campaigns against the party. The district secretariat will communicate the decision to expel Madhu to the state committee. Joy added that the party’s tradition is to elect a secretary who enjoys the majority’s support.

“If Madhu joins the BJP, it is not an issue. Neither his son nor anyone else will leave with him,” V Joy clarified. On December 1, CPM's Mangalapuram area secretary, Madhu Mullassery, walked out of the area committee meeting, declaring that he was "thinking of quitting the party."

Madhu had served as the Mangalapuram area secretary for six years and was expected to retain the position for a third term. Previously, he served as the local committee secretary for eight years. Madhu attributed his decision to V Joy’s alleged actions.