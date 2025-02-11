Kochi: The Additional Sessions Court in Kochi on Tuesday acquitted Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and six others in a drug case registered in 2015. The case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 by Kochi police was the first cocaine case reported in Kerala.

The other accused in the case are- Reshma Rangaswamy, Blessy Silverster, Tincy Babu, Sneha Babu, Okowe Chigozie Collins, Prithviraj and Jasbir Singh. As per the case, Collins, Prithviraj and Jasbir were accused of supplying 10 gm of cocaine to Reshma and Blessy. However, the seventh accused was not acquitted, as the person did not appear for trial.

According to Manorama News, the court dismissed the charges against the six accused due to insufficient evidence. A detailed court order is awaited.

It was on January 30, 2015, Kochi police nabbed Shine Tom Chacko and four women models - Reshma Rangaswamy, Blessy Silverster, Tincy Babu and Sneha Babu - for possessing cocaine during a raid at a flat in Kadavanthra. The Additional Sessions Court began the trial in October 2018.

Police had failed to produce scientific evidence to prove that the accused consumed cocaine. Though the Special Investigation Team had sent blood samples of the accused to chemical analytical labs in New Delhi and Hyderabad, no trace of the drug was detected in any of the samples. The lab in New Delhi informed police that they lacked the facility to detect the presence of cocaine in blood. According to Manorama News, the prosecution faced a setback in the case as the lab reports did not confirm the drug use.

Manorama News reported that the accused had flushed cocaine down in the toilet when they came to know about the police raid. At the same time, police submitted photographs of cocaine that were recovered from the phones of the accused as digital evidence in the case.

The actor and others were jailed for two months in the case. In March 2015, all walked out of jail after securing bail.