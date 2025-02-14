Thrissur: In a daring daylight robbery, a man stole cash worth approximately Rs 15 lakh by holding the staff at knifepoint at the Federal Bank branch, Potta, Chalakkudy, Thrissur, around 1:30 pm on Friday. Wearing a jacket and helmet, the man brandished a knife, walked straight to the cashier's cabin, smashed the glass counter and made away with the cash. He wore a backpack and hand gloves.

The Chalakkudy police have launched an investigation, gathering statements from bank staff and reviewing CCTV footage from the scene. The visuals showed the robber arriving in front of the bank in a two-wheeler and casually approaching the bank entrance. He held the staff at knifepoint and carried out the theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The robber arrived at the spot, attacked the security, and entered the bank while the staff were having lunch. Although the cashier’s cabin was locked, the man broke it open, shattered the glass partition, stole the money, and fled towards Chalakudy,” said Valsan CN, Potta School ward councillor.