Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI, a major constituent of the ruling LDF (Left Democratic Front) in Kerala, has decided to oppose the move of the government to collect tolls on roads built with funds from KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board).

A meeting of the CPI state executive committee felt that such moves should be implemented only after taking the people into confidence as they could attract public wrath at a time when local body and Assembly elections are approaching. The meeting resolved to warn the government against a hasty decision on the issue.

The CPI meeting also decided to ask the government to send the Bill to start private universities in the state to the subject committee. Incidentally, the same demand was earlier raised by the Opposition. The CPI leaders who took part in the executive committee meeting also agreed to stick to its earlier decision to oppose the liquor plant at Elappully in Palakkad.

Incidentally, the CPI has adopted a divergent view on crucial issues even as a meeting of the LDF is scheduled to take place at M N Smarakam, the state quarters of the CPI in Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

At the same time, ministers explained that Kerala was forced to collect tolls on KIIFB-aided roads following the denial of funds by the Centre and the latter’s decision to include KIIFB loans under the credit limit of the state.

However, according to the CPI, the state government should initially create awareness among the people that they had to bear the burden of tolls owing to the wrong policies of the Centre before implementing the move.

Opposing the hasty introduction of the Private University Bill, the CPI pointed out that there were concerns regarding fees and reservations. Such matters should be discussed by the Assembly’s subject committee, the party said.

“The Bill should be strengthened by engaging in detailed discussions with academic and student representatives. The other parties in LDF also have to analyze the Bill,” said the CPI leaders.

The government proposes to introduce the Private University Bill in the Assembly on March 3 and the Chief Minister and Finance Minister have already announced in the House that the government would impose toll on KIIFB-funded roads.

However, the CPI has now come up with objections against both moves, with many of its leaders questioning the haste by the CPM, the biggest party in the LDF, over the issues.