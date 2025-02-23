Thiruvananthapuram: Malayala Manorama has secured three Kerala State Media Awards for 2022, announced by the Kerala Government. Among the winners from the publication are Special Correspondent CK Sivanandan for General Reporting in Print Media, Chief Photographer Manoj Chemancherry for Photography, and Chief Cartoonist Baiju Poulose for Cartoon.

Manorama News also made its mark, winning two awards. Senior Correspondent Justeena Thomas received a special mention, while Senior Video Editor Binoj N won in the TV News Editing category.

CK Sivanandan was recognised for his article 'Ingane Cheyyaruthu, Ee Makkalodu' (Don't do like this to these children), while Justeena Thomas earned praise for her story on elderly parents abandoned in hospitals. Binoj N received the award for his editing work on the news story `Jeevanaanu, Thirichu Tharanam’ (It’s life, please give it back).

Other Award Winners

Print Category

Special Mention: Ramya KH, Mathrubhumi (Neethi Devathe Kanthuirakku)

Developmental Reporting: MB Santosh, Metro Vartha (Keralam Kanatha Kazhchakal)

Photography: Jayakrishnan Omalloor, Deshabhimani

Cartoon: TK Sujith, Kerala Kaumudi

Television Category

TV News Reporting: G Prashanth Krishna, Mathrubhumi News (GST Chorunna Vazhikal)

TV News Camera: KV Shaju, Mathrubhumi News (Visual on Quarry Ponds in ruin)

Social Empowerment Reporting: Vineetha VP, Asianet News (Aval Oruthee)

Best Interview: VS Rajesh, Kerala Kaumudi (Interview with T. Padmanabhan)

Best TV News Presenter: S Vijaya Kumar, 24 News

For the print category, the jury included AG Oleena, John Mary, and KP Raveendranath. In the cartoon section, the panel consisted of PS Ramshad, Subish Sudhi, and KV Kunjiraman. Awards in the television category were adjudicated by Manoj Kumar K, TM Harshan, and Sunny Joseph.