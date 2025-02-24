Cameras will be mandatory for all educational institutional buses registered in the state from April 1, 2025. The decision was approved by the State Transport Authority (STA) in its meeting held in January. As per the minutes of the meeting, three cameras will be installed at the front, rear and inside. The move has been prompted by recent accidents involving school buses and isolated incidents of violence inside vehicles in transit.

"Recently, there was an incident where a child got thrown out of the bus and got trampled by the very bus. We want to understand the dynamics inside buses. This is also a preventive measure against cramping of children in school buses or POCSO-like offences while in transit," said Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam.

In January, a class two student died at Madavoor, Thiruvananthapuram, after being run over by her own school bus. The deceased, Krishnendu (7), was a student at the Government LPS, Madavoor. The accident happened in front of her house after she got off the school bus. As the vehicle drove away, she slipped on a narrow path nearby, causing the rear wheel to run over her. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

In another incident, a class 9 student sustained injuries after being stabbed inside a school bus at Nettayam by a Plus One student. The attack was carried out using a lab instrument. The injured student suffered three stab wounds to the face, neck and head. The eyewitnesses reported that the incident happened when the school bus halted to drop off a student, and a knife-like weapon was thrown out of the bus window.

It has also been decided to make the installation of front and rear-view cameras mandatory in contract carriage vehicles from April 1, 2025. As per the decision of the STA, cameras should be installed at the front, inside and rear of all contract carriages, including All India tourist vehicles, with video recording capabilities, night-time visibility and features to sense driver fatigue/drowsiness/inattentiveness.

"Installation of cameras inside vehicles will make the drivers accountable and their behaviour will be under constant surveillance. It will keep them alert and presence of cameras will also ensure proper conduct among passengers. We come across instances where a certain group of passengers clash with the bus staff and in such cases cameras will provide concrete evidence," said Nagaraju.