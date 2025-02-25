Thiruvananthapuram: The government is set to introduce a Biometric Image Scanner to digitally embed fingerprints to register title deeds.

A pilot run of the project has already begun in Ernakulam and Kannur districts, with a statewide rollout planned across all 315 sub-registrar offices from April. The initiative, implemented with the technical support of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will be officially announced next month.

This transition will modernise the process and enhance security by preventing impersonation, as the system can verify whether the fingerprint matches the one linked to the Aadhaar card.

In the initial phase, a new system will be introduced to register sale agreements. Biometric scanner machines, similar to those used in banks, have already been distributed to all sub-registrar offices. However, concerns about their operational efficiency have been raised, as these machines were procured long ago.