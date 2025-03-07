The police busted a drug network operating in Kochi and arrested its alleged kingpin on Friday. The accused, Aashiq P Umar, a native of Malappuram, had been working in Oman for five years and reportedly smuggled drugs into Kerala using carriers.

During the operation, the police arrested the entire network, including suppliers, carriers, and the head of the racket. Maggie Ashna, who was previously arrested for smuggling 500 grams of MDMA hidden in her luggage, identified Aashiq as the source of the drugs. Acting on a tip-off that Aashiq was at home, officers raided his house and took him into custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ashwathy Jiji stated that the drugs were smuggled from Oman due to lower prices. The arrests followed a step-by-step investigation that first targeted the suppliers, then the carriers, and finally the leader of the operation. Further investigation is underway.