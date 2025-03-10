Thrissur: The Human Rights Commission has suo motu registered a case regarding alleged caste discrimination at the Koodalmanikyam temple and ordered an inquiry into the matter. Commission member V Geetha has directed the Cochin Devaswom Commissioner and the Koodalmanikyam Executive Officer to conduct an investigation and submit a report within two weeks.



The case was taken up based on media reports about the removal of a backward-class employee from service following protests by the temple's tantris (priests). The employee, Balu, a native of Aryanad, Thiruvananthapuram, had secured the position after passing the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board exam. However, he was temporarily removed from his temple duties, including the sacred mala kettal ritual, following objections from the tantris. He was reassigned to office work instead.

The tantris, who boycotted temple ceremonies in protest against his appointment, had warned that they would not participate in the upcoming Pratishta Dinam (consecration day) rituals if Balu continued in his temple role. Fearing disruptions to the purification rituals ahead of Pratishta Dinam, a decision was made to temporarily remove Balu from his duties until a court verdict is issued. A person from the Pisharody community has been assigned to perform the mala kettal ritual in his place.