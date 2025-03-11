Alappuzha: Popular social media influencer Hafiz Sajeev alias Thrikkannan was arrested for sexually abusing a woman on false promise of marriage. Alappuzha South police nabbed him on Tuesday after the victim from the same district filed a complaint.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that Hafiz befriended her through Instagram and asked her to do videos together for posting on Instagram reels. She accused the influencer of sexually abusing her after promising her that he would marry her. The woman lodged a complaint with the police after Hafiz refused to marry her.

Hafiz will be produced before the court shortly, a police officer told Onmanorama. Police slapped charges under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by using decitful means) and 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outraging modesty of woman) under BNS against him.