Alappuzha: The Excise Department has intensified its investigation into Tasleem Sultana (43) and Firoz (26) after seizing a large quantity of hybrid cannabis and uncovering links to the film industry.

Officials will present the accused before the Magistrate to secure judicial custody. The statements recorded from the duo reportedly name well-known figures from the film industry.



“We have collected digital evidence establishing communication between Tasleem and celebrities,” said Excise Special Squad CI M Mahesh. The investigation will now extend to professionals in the film industry, he added.



Arrest after two-month surveillance

Excise officials had been tracking the network for two months before finally arresting a woman involved in supplying hybrid cannabis to individuals in the film and tourism industries. She was taken into custody along with her accomplice from a resort near Omanapuzha Beach.

Tasleem Sultana, also known as Christina, is a Kannur native residing in Chennai. Along with Firoz, she allegedly ran a narcotics network that supplied hybrid cannabis to high-profile clients, including film industry professionals.



Investigators had identified that their network primarily operated between Kochi and Alappuzha. Acting on intelligence, officials tracked their mobile communications before launching a raid.

On Tuesday afternoon, a team led by Mahesh raided a resort at Omanapuzha Beach following a tip-off about an impending drug deal. While a small quantity of MDMA was initially recovered, the suspects managed to evade arrest. However, officials gathered crucial intelligence suggesting that Christina would soon return to the resort, having booked a room under the pretense of being a screenplay writer.

Later that night, Christina arrived from Ernakulam in a car driven by Firoz. By 10.30 pm, officials apprehended both suspects on the spot. A subsequent search of Christina’s bag and the vehicle led to the recovery of hybrid cannabis, packed in four separate packets.



At the time of the arrest, Christina was accompanied by her husband and children, but preliminary investigations suggest they were unaware of her involvement in drug trafficking.



Film industry links under scrutiny

Further examination of Christina’s phone revealed contact numbers of several film actors. During interrogation, she admitted to supplying hybrid cannabis to her contacts in the film industry. She also disclosed that she had traveled from Bengaluru to Ernakulam via Kozhikode, while her family had arrived separately from Chennai before proceeding to Alappuzha.

Officials stated that Firoz was not just a driver but actively assisted in executing drug deals arranged online. He claimed their clientele included prominent personalities. Investigators noted that Firoz had no prior criminal record.



Hybrid cannabis: A growing concern

Hybrid cannabis is a newly emerging variant created by crossbreeding Cannabis indica and Cannabis sativa. Cultivated in greenhouses under controlled climatic conditions, this strain is harvested within a specific timeframe, making it more potent.

The cultivation of hybrid cannabis is widespread in countries like Thailand and Malaysia, with Thailand being the primary source of hybrid cannabis entering Kerala.