Thrissur: Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday around 9 am. The 71-year-old breathed his last while undergoing treatment for cancer. His mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, and the funeral will be held on Saturday.

Ravikumar acted in over 100 Malayalam and Tamil films during the 1970s and 1980s. The actor, originally from Thrissur, Kerala, also appeared in several television serials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born to Thrissur natives KMK Menon and R Bharathi, he made his film debut in 1967. However, he rose to fame after playing the lead role in the Malayalam film Ullasa Yathra (1975). His popular movies include Amma (1976), Lisa (1978), Avalude Ravukal (1978), Sarppam (1979), Angadi (1980), and Madrasile Mon (1982).

His final appearances in Malayalam cinema were in Aarattu, starring Mohanlal, and CBI 5: The Brain, starring Mammootty.