Kochi: An Assam native was arrested in Kochi on Friday with 9.74 gm of heroin, one of the most addictive illicit drugs. Izadul Hoque (22) from Rupahi, Nagaon, was arrested by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) near Tagore Lane, SRM Road. The team headed by Narcotics cell ACP K A Abdul Salam nabbed the accused based on a tip-off received by Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya IPS.

The police said Hoque is a major link in a gang peddling heroin among migrant labourers in Kochi.

Heroin is most commonly injected into the veins through a syringe. Last week, in a shocking incident, 10 persons who shared syringes for infusing drugs were found to be HIV positive at Valanchery in Malappuram district.

The AIDS Control Society, during a routine screening for HIV among high-risk groups like sex workers and drug users, found one of the persons tested to be positive for the disease. On tracing his close contacts in the Valanchery area, nine others, including three migrant workers, who were all part of the same group of drug users as the first person, were found to be HIV positive.