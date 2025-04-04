Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas on Friday criticised Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian, alleging a lack of concern from him and others present when she suffered a serious accident during a public event in Kochi last December.

Speaking on ‘Nere Chowe’ on Manorama News, Uma recounted the incident on December 29, when she fell from a temporary stage set up on the gallery of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium during a mega Bharatanatyam performance organised by Wayanad-based Mridanga Vision. The event aimed to set a Guinness World Record with over 12,000 dancers and was led by actor-dancer Divya Unni.

“I carry a quiet disappointment. The Minister for Cultural Affairs was present when I fell. But after what happened, I truly wondered whether he possessed any culture,” Uma said. She noted that despite the severity of her fall, the inauguration proceeded without pause, and the audience quickly returned to their seats.

Uma suffered injuries to her head, spine, and lungs, and was hospitalised for 46 days before being discharged on February 13.

She also criticised the organisers, describing the manner in which the stage was set up as "irresponsible. "Th probe by the authorities gave a clean chit to the GCDA and found no lapses by the police. And now only the organisers are responsible for what happened," she added sarcastically.

Targeting Divya Unni, Uma said the actor failed to show any concern immediately after the accident. "Divya didn’t even try to call me. She contacted me only after actor Manju Warrier visited me," Uma said.