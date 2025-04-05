The Water Resources Department (WRD) has rescinded the order regulating construction activities near reservoirs. The government has cancelled the previous order with immediate effect; however, Biswanath Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary, WRD, noted in the new order that all the actions taken in pursuance of the earlier order will remain valid.



The department's order issued in December 2024 said that no new construction would be permitted in the buffer zone. It called for an amendment in Kerala panchayat building rules, 2019, to regulate construction activities within 100 m of the buffer zone near a dam's reservoir. The order designated two categories for the issuance of NoC.

It was cited that category 1 included the buffer zone where no fresh constructions, regardless of type or nature, would be permitted. All lands between the rim of the reservoir at maximum water level up to 20 metres towards the land were earmarked as the buffer zone. All lands beyond category 1 up to 100 m were to be marked as category 2.

The guidelines sparked a row, with opposition MLAs voicing strong protests. Owing to mounting pressure from the opposition, Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine told the Assembly in March that the order would be withdrawn. As per the order issued in December 2024, the Executive Engineers were directed to take immediate steps to demarcate the buffer zone as soon as possible. The Local Self Government Department was also directed to take necessary steps to amend the Kerala Panchayat Building Rules, 2019.