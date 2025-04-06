Malappuram: A 35-year-old woman died after delivering a baby boy at her rented residence at East Kodur in Malappuram on Sunday. The deceased woman, Asma, was a native of Perumbavoor in Ernakulam. It was reportedly her fifth delivery. The newborn is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perumbavoor.

The incident came to light when Asma's husband, Salahudheen, attempted to bury her body in Perumbavoor early Sunday morning. Locals, suspicious of the circumstances, alerted the police, who then shifted the body to Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital. The couple lived in a rented house in Kodur. Salahudheen, a traditional religious healer, often travelled for work, accompanied by a driver.

The Malappuram police said they were alerted by the Perumbavoor police and are verifying the details. An officer said, "An FIR will be registered after recording statements from those involved".

Meanwhile, Asma’s family has raised serious allegations against her husband. They claim that despite heavy bleeding, she was not taken to a hospital in time. A formal complaint has been filed, and police are continuing their investigation.