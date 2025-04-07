Malappuram: Malappuram police have taken Ambalappuzha native Sirajudheen (38) into custody in connection with the death of his wife Asma during childbirth at their rented house in Chattipparambu East Kodur.

Asma reportedly died due to excessive bleeding after delivering her fifth child. Following a complaint by the woman's relatives, the Perumbavoor police registered the case under BNS section 194 for suspicious death. They later transferred the case to the Malappuram police.

Sirajudheen was taken into custody from a private hospital in Perumbavoor. He was undergoing treatment after being allegedly assaulted by the woman’s relatives.

The Malappuram police, led by Inspector P Vishnu, questioned Sirajudheen for several hours. His arrest will be officially recorded on Tuesday, and police have indicated that additional charges may be brought against him.

"We have brought Sirajudheen to Malappuram, and interrogation is continuing. The police will charge additional sections after the interrogations and the reports provided by the health department on the death of the woman", Inspector Vishnu said. It was learned that the Malappuram District Police Chief R Viswanath will brief the details on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the police inspected the rented house at Chattipparambu on Monday, where the woman died. According to her relatives, Sirajudheen had strongly opposed hospital delivery, which is believed to have caused a delay in seeking medical help for the woman.

On Saturday evening, around 6 pm, Asma gave birth to a baby boy in their rented home. By 10 pm, she died reportedly of excessive bleeding. Without informing the local authorities or neighbours, Sirajudheen hired an ambulance, placed Asma’s body inside, took his four other children and the midwife holding the newborn into his car, and drove nearly 150 km to her family home in Perumbavoor.

Sirajudheen and Asma did not maintain a close relationship with their neighbors, despite living in the rented house for over 1.5 years. Sirajudheen had claimed to be a religious preacher and mosque teacher from Kasaragod when renting the property.