Kozhikode: Dr Shaija Andavan, a professor at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), who is currently out on bail for a controversial social media post praising Nathuram Godse, assumed charge as the Dean of Planning and Development on Monday amid intense protests.

She took charge on Monday for a two-year term while protests led by the Youth Congress, Students' Federation of India (SFI), and the Fraternity Movement were underway outside the institute.

In response to the protests, the Kunnamangalam police registered three separate cases against members of the three organisations. A total of 14 people were booked for blocking the main gate of the institute. "The Kerala High Court has recently issued a protection order prohibiting the obstruction of the NIT-C gateway," said Kiran S, Inspector at the Kunnamangalam police station.

Youth Congress workers gathered outside Dr Shaija’s residence by 7.30 am on Monday to prevent her from assuming office. However, she evaded the protesters by leaving via an alternate route and reaching the campus.

After knowing she had entered the campus and taken charge, Youth Congress protesters marched to the NIT-C gate. Meanwhile, SFI and Fraternity Movement members continued their demonstrations, which turned violent when the police attempted to disperse the crowd.

On Saturday, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan staged a one-day satyagraha from 8 am to 7 pm opposing Dr Shaija’s appointment as dean. In January 2024, Dr Shaija had commented under a Facebook post in praise of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. Following a complaint by the SFI Kunnamangalam committee, police booked her, and she was subsequently released on bail.