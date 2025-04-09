Kollam: Facing a steady erosion of its cadre base across most states, CPM has decided to recruit 'professional revolutionaries' as full-time workers. These recruits will receive attractive pay packages and retirement benefits, the extent of which will depend on the financial capabilities of individual state units. This move aims to revitalise grassroots mobilisation and strengthen the party's presence in key regions.

The decision was made at the recent CPM Party Congress held in Madurai, where delegates from West Bengal and Tripura flagged concerns about dwindling manpower and weakening organisational structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, the CPM has 10,473 full-time workers across the country. State-wise figures are as follows: Kerala – 6,129, West Bengal – 1,428, Andhra Pradesh – 721, Telangana – 640, Tamil Nadu – 555, and Tripura – 527.

The party also resolved to increase deployment in areas with significant Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) populations, and among women — a strategic counter to the BJP-RSS's growing influence in these demographic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kerala, full-time party workers — from local to district committee levels — currently receive a monthly allowance based on the financial strength of their respective units. However, elected representatives and those in official positions are not entitled to this allowance. The Party Congress also encouraged other states to follow the Andhra Pradefundraising modeling to sustain these payments.

Furthermore, the CPM urged all state units to be cautious while accepting donations from the public, citing the stringent regulations imposed by the Centre. Meticulous record-keeping and regular audits were stressed, and professional assistance was recommended to ensure transparency.