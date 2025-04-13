Malappuram: The body of a woman was discovered inside the water tank of an unoccupied house in Valancheri here on Sunday. The deceased is identified as Fathima, a native of Athipatta near Valancheri.

The house owners are currently residing abroad, with only a security guard present on the premises. Turtles are being reared in the water tank.

The body of the woman was found on Sunday morning, when the security guard opened the tank to feed the turtles. He immediately informed the police, who retrieved the body and shifted it to Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

The Valancheri Police completed the inquest proceedings, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the examination.

It is understood that Fathima had been residing next to the house where her body was discovered. A divorcee, she had informed her family on Sunday morning that she was heading to Tirur. Believing she was there, the family became aware of her death when images of the recovered body began circulating, leading to her identification.

The police, after initial investigations, said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.