Thrissur: A 20-year-old tribal youth was killed in an elephant attack inside the forest at Malakkappara on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Sebastian, son of Thampan, from the tribal community of Unnathi in Adichilthotty, Athirappilly.



The incident occurred around 9.30 pm, about half a kilometre from Unnathi near the forest boundary. Sebastian and two others had gone into the forest to collect honey when a wild elephant attacked them. Sebastian died on the spot after being struck by the elephant’s trunk. The other two managed to flee upon seeing the elephant.