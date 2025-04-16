Malappuram: The state government has granted financial approval for the construction of the Nilambur bypass road in Malappuram, at an estimated cost of ₹227.18 crore, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Wednesday.

The minister said in an official release that the bypass will be constructed in two phases—from Jyothippadi to Mukatta and from Mukatta to Veliyamthode.

A total of 10.66 hectares of land in Nilambur taluk will be acquired for the project.

The work on the project, which was first notified in 1998, had been pending for a long time. The environmental impact assessment report for land acquisition was released in August 2023.

The Nilambur bypass will help ease congestion in Nilambur town and reduce traffic blocks on State Highway 28, one of Kerala’s key state highways, the minister said. This road is heavily used by tourists travelling to Tamil Nadu and other destinations. The proposed bypass will eliminate the long queues of tourist and commercial vehicles that get stuck in Nilambur between Ooty and Gudalur, Balagopal added.

Notably, the minister’s announcement comes ahead of the expected by-election in the Nilambur assembly constituency, which the Election Commission is likely to announce soon.