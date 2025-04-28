Chalakudy: The accused in the Chalakudy fake drug case, Narayana Das, was arrested from Bengaluru on Monday.

Das, the prime accused who had gone into hiding in connection with the case of framing Chalakudy-based entrepreneur Sheela Sunny in a fake drug case, will be brought to Chalakudy early on Tuesday.

Expressing happiness over the arrest, Sunny said that it should be revealed for whom Das committed this act and why.

In 2023, substances resembling LSD stamps were found in Sunny's bag following an anonymous tip-off. After spending 72 days in jail, a chemical examination confirmed that the seized substances were not drugs, subsequently leading to her acquittal.

Further investigation revealed that Sunny had been deliberately framed by Das, and he was formally charged by the Excise Crime Branch last year. Following a directive from the High Court, the police took over the investigation from the Excise Crime Branch and proceeded further.