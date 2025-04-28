The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has filed a case against K M Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister and KIIFB CEO, has cited in the First Information Report (FIR) that information from the preliminary inquiry report and the complaint filed by Jomon Puthenpurakkal disclosed commission of cognizable offences related to criminal misconduct by a public servant. The FIR was registered by ASP (ACB, Kochi).



The CBI registered the FIR on April 25 based on a direction from the Kerala High Court. In an order issued on April 11, the HC noted that there are prima facie materials against K M Abraham constituting offences of criminal misconduct under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, warranting registration of a crime and investigation. Jomon Puthenpurakkal also filed a detailed complaint on April 25 with the Superintendent of Police, CBI (ACB, Kochi). According to the FIR, the information disclosed the commission of offences related to fraudulent misappropriation of property as a public servant and intentional act of amassing wealth illicitly during the period of his office.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, between January 2003 and December 2015, Abraham amassed wealth which is disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not satisfactorily account for. The disproportionate assets acquired by him include an apartment in Thycaud worth ₹1 crore, an apartment in Kohinoor city, Mumbai worth ₹3 crore and a shopping complex in Kadappakada in Kollam worth ₹8 crore.

Based on a complaint by Jomon Puthenpurakkal, the Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-corruption bureau ( VACB) conducted a preliminary inquiry as per the direction of the Special Judge. The report stated that there was no substantial evidence to prove the allegations. The Special Judge came to the conclusion that the complainant brought no acceptable evidence to substantiate the allegations and consequently, the Judge rejected the complaint in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court set aside this order on April 11 and directed the Superintendent of Police, CBI, Kochi unit to register an FIR against Abraham. The VACB was directed to hand over the entire case file to the SP, CBI, Kochi unit.