The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday said that it has issued a notice to Kerala's Director General of prisons over reports alleging "non-availability" of infrastructure and manpower to help inmates in pursuing education online. The Director General of prisons has been instructed to submit a detailed report in four weeks.

The rights panel quoted the reports and said, "Another challenge is that some dangerous criminals are also now trying to apply for regular course as a devious tactic to get the interim release to facilitate travel outside the prison".

According to a PTI report, the NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance” of a media report highlighting the non-availability of infrastructure and manpower to enable prisoners to pursue education in Kerala jails.

"Reportedly, the growing number of inmates, including those convicted of grave crimes, are choosing to turn their lives around by enrolling in regular or online educational courses, but the authorities are struggling to support their efforts," a statement from the Commission said.

According to a media report, carried on April 25, the Kerala prison authorities are allegedly facing severe staff shortage, lack of dedicated devices and secure internet connection for the inmates willing to study online. The NHRC has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises issues of violation of human rights of prisoners who intend to pursue educational programmes or courses.

There is reportedly no monitoring system to ensure that the prisoners will use the internet only for educational purposes, the media report added.