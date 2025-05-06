New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday directed all states and union territories, including Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, to conduct mock drills to assess preparedness against 'new and complex threats'. The directive comes amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The ministry's statement said the drills will be carried out at the 244 categorised civil defence districts across the country on May 7.

According to a home ministry communication, the measures to be taken during the mock drills include the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens, training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack" and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

The other measures are provisions for crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans, a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and administrators of Union territories said.

The mock drills also include hotline and radio-communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF), testing the functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms.

It said the active participation of the district controllers, various district authorities, civil-defence wardens, volunteers, home guards (active and reservists volunteers), National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), college and school students is envisaged in the exercise.