Kochi: The Maharashtra police have conducted a search at the residence of Kochi-based independent journalist Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek (26), who was arrested in Nagpur for his comments criticising Operation Sindoor, the Indian military action in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Rejas was arrested by the Lakadganj police of Maharashtra on May 7, and he has been remanded to police custody until May 13.

The Maharashtra police team, along with the Anti-Terrorist Squad sleuths, searched Rejaz’s house at Elamakkara on Sunday night. The investigation team questioned his family members. The police have seized digital gadgets including phones and memory cards from the house, a police officer told Onmanorama.

The Maharashtra police alleged that Rejaz condemned both Operation Sindoor and Operation Kagaar, the anti-Maoist drive in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. According to reports, Rejaz criticised the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor in a social media post, saying “targeting kids is serving justice??? Indian Army Murdabad!!!”

The Maharashtra police have also collected details of the cases registered against him in Kerala. On April 29, a case was registered against him and a few other journalists for participating in a protest held to highlight the demolition of houses of those allegedly involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The Maharashtra police have slapped him with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Sections 149 (preparing to wage war against the Government of India), 192 (giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (statements conducive to public mischief). Both the Maharashtra and Kerala police have accused Rejaz of having links with the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation.

Rejaz has been covering issues of human rights violations from different parts of the country for online platforms. In 2023, he was booked after publishing a report on the police’s alleged anti-Muslim sentiments while investigating the Kalamassery blasts case.