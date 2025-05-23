Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK-4 Result: First price for the number RX 171439
The Suvarna Keralam Lottery draw results have been announced. The draw takes place every Friday at 2 PM. The first prize is Rs one crore. The second prize is Rs 30 lakh. The third prize is Rs 25 lakh. The cost of a lottery ticket is Rs 50.
SUVARNA KERALAM LOTTERY NO.SK-4th DRAW scheduled on 23/05/2025 at 2:00 PM, and held on:- 23/05/2025,3:00 PM
AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
1st Prize Rs: 10000000/-
1) RX 171439 (KOLLAM)
Cons Prize Rs: 5000/-
RN 171439 RO 171439 RP 171439 RR 171439 RS 171439
RT 171439 RU 171439 RV 171439 RW 171439 RY 171439
RZ 171439
2nd Prize Rs: 3000000/-
1) RV 850109 (ADIMALY)
3rd Prize Rs:2500000/-
1) RT 591249 (KOTTAYAM)
4th Prize Rs:1500000/-
1) RT 503204 (PALAKKAD)
5th Prize Rs :100000/-
1) RN 329304 (PATTAMBI)
2) RO 259502 (ERNAKULAM)
3) RP 654543 (IRINJALAKUDA)
4) RR 332669 (PATTAMBI)
5) RS 282924 (CHITTUR)
6) RT 545759 (IRINJALAKUDA)
7) RU 682175 (KANNUR)
8) RV 275567 (CHERTHALA)
9) RW 634890 (KOTTAYAM)
10) RX 318407 (PAYYANUR)
11) RY 775236 (KOTTAYAM)
12) RZ 719760 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS
6th Prize-Rs:5000/-
1011 1226 1524 1526 2104
2436 3516 3775 4159 4443
5261 5519 5626 5684 5718
5735 7954 8578
7th Prize-Rs:1000/-
0105 0248 0793 0843 1264
1882 2111 2175 2359 2641
2766 3043 3472 4020 4567
4782 5226 5958 6287 6609
6826 7086 7438 7485 7663
7679 8859 9577 9678 9912
8th Prize-Rs :500/-
0028 0053 0165 0173 0447
0469 0598 0599 0612 0653
0726 0736 0859 0924 0938
0968 0997 1001 1145 1199
1229 1231 1377 1417 1500
1520 1563 1844 1926 2047
2383 2450 2488 2489 2563
2574 2588 2590 2902 2926
2983 2986 3264 3530 3577
3738 3865 4028 4290 4331
4438 4527 4854 4875 4890
4940 4993 5003 5016 5225
5297 5325 5431 5509 5633
5851 5870 5882 5932 6117
6152 6161 6627 6696 6733
6793 6798 6817 6835 7234
7424 7757 7805 7822 7838
8003 8054 8086 8295 8590
8598 8603 8699 8742 8800
8824 8926 8983 9002 9172
9227 9239 9267 9319 9323
9406 9836 9882
9th Prize-Rs :100/-
0005 0035 0231 0275 0294
0306 0339 0463 0585 0727
0737 0766 0791 0817 0900
0990 1038 1086 1092 1159
1211 1294 1335 1374 1418
1514 1741 1896 1929 2030
2044 2186 2283 2288 2291
2402 2477 2483 2562 2609
2705 2729 2750 2822 2846
3005 3021 3121 3181 3291
3296 3406 3452 3494 3526
3673 3727 3782 3786 3872
3913 3949 3951 3978 4023
4057 4061 4106 4227 4229
4370 4457 4483 4560 4591
4610 4615 4739 4744 4761
4778 4916 4951 4962 5019
5054 5064 5172 5234 5238
5332 5348 5408 5432 5512
5558 5625 5649 5662 5711
5846 5966 5985 5993 6060
6082 6184 6186 6306 6320
6362 6385 6404 6415 6447
6522 6577 6616 6631 6636
6685 6716 6801 6838 6841
6843 6921 6974 6997 7065
7072 7092 7130 7132 7161
7172 7316 7354 7386 7448
7501 7531 7552 7555 7628
7672 7674 7713 7813 7847
7850 7948 7985 8014 8113
8140 8189 8201 8229 8262
8276 8303 8351 8360 8423
8444 8452 8453 8457 8508
8564 8606 8762 8808 8884
8922 8942 8984 9001 9108
9223 9281 9308 9363 9388
9435 9481 9510 9565 9606
9620 9657 9666 9698 9702
9710 9862 9907
10th Prize-Rs :50/-
0000 0001 0051 0059 0068
0107 0153 0160 0246 0273
0285 0289 0347 0420 0426
0455 0473 0475 0487 0537
0606 0618 0630 0649 0682
0700 0721 0729 0754 0761
0969 0978 1042 1083 1110
1127 1137 1187 1218 1344
1416 1444 1446 1454 1620
1697 1731 1927 1968 2000
2058 2096 2140 2173 2251
2301 2323 2329 2357 2374
2425 2427 2468 2480 2539
2546 2604 2612 2637 2638
2665 2732 2774 2798 2815
2907 2916 2923 2954 2961
2966 3033 3109 3120 3172
3188 3207 3222 3271 3295
3322 3344 3367 3449 3665
3710 3713 3841 3939 3987
4003 4014 4083 4249 4270
4421 4427 4435 4447 4468
4478 4497 4509 4530 4551
4748 4833 5028 5043 5082
5098 5110 5125 5209 5216
5233 5263 5266 5267 5314
5361 5366 5378 5384 5436
5488 5606 5627 5641 5780
5817 5834 5868 5885 5896
5944 5953 5963 5974 5986
6047 6051 6076 6121 6191
6198 6217 6315 6350 6365
6382 6396 6433 6462 6569
6580 6581 6617 6700 6832
6859 6872 6895 6896 6927
7000 7026 7061 7070 7079
7164 7168 7169 7201 7231
7266 7276 7320 7344 7347
7348 7385 7423 7504 7505
7542 7596 7662 7728 7814
7845 7896 7919 7972 8098
8169 8192 8236 8286 8310
8322 8374 8404 8424 8428
8464 8472 8489 8502 8514
8519 8534 8554 8575 8650
8663 8702 8747 8892 8919
8930 9043 9109 9181 9185
9213 9228 9257 9402 9426
9443 9514 9663 9677 9685
9808 9820 9880 9881 9898
9938 9975
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.