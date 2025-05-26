Alappuzha: In a tragic accident, an 18-year-old woman died on Monday after a stall collapsed on her at Alappuzha beach.

Nitya Joshi, daughter of Thirumala natives Joshi and Deepanjali, sought shelter under a stall near the Naval ship displayed at the beach to shield herself from the rain and winds. She had just completed the 12th standard.

According to Thirumala ward councillor Swetha S Kumar, the girl was brought dead to the hospital.

Her friend Adarsh (24) also sustained serious injuries in the mishap. He is currently being treated at Vandanam Medical College.

Further details are awaited.