Kochi: The oil spill from MSC Elsa 3, which sank off the Kochi coast on Sunday, is likely to affect the livelihood of fishing communities and harm Kerala’s marine ecosystem. Experts warn that any type of oil spill in the sea can seriously damage marine life, and dangerous substances inside the ship’s cargo containers could make the situation worse.

“Two separate studies have to be carried out on the immediate and long-term impacts of the oil spill on the marine ecosystem and fishing sector,” said Dr Grinson George, director of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

Oil spills can have an instant impact on fish and other marine animals. With the early arrival of monsoon rains this year, fishermen had expected good catches, as fish become more active and reproduce faster in such conditions. “During the beginning of the rainy season, nutritious ‘ekkal’ (sediments) flow to the sea, and it is beneficial for marine wealth. However, the oil spill could harm the fish as well as fishing activities,” George said.

Dr George added that understanding the scale of the problem is essential. “We need to find out the exact quantity of oil spill and the area of the its spread in order to analyse their impact. CMFRI’s environmental management division will conduct sample studies on these issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) director Dr Balakrishnan Nair noted that fishing might need to stop in affected areas. “Currently, the problem will not affect the northern districts of Kerala,” he said.

Fisheries scientist Dr Sunil Muhammed pointed out that immediate damage could be controlled by the Coast Guard. “However, studies are required to analyse the long-term consequences,” he said.

Chances of Oil Spread:

By 11 pm on Sunday, 88 tonnes of oil had spilled from the ship to the sea. 12 tonnes would have evaporated.

At 11 am on Monday, the volume of oil in the sea is expected to be 83 tonnes. 17 tonnes are expected to evaporate.

At 11 pm on Monday, 75 tonnes would remain in the waters and 3 tonnes are expected to be deposited on land. A distance of 11.4 nautical miles along the coast could be affected. Meanwhile, 22 tonnes would evaporate.

By 11 am on Tuesday, 30 tonnes of oil would still be in the sea and 45 tonnes would reach the coast. 23 nautical miles of coast could be affected. 25 tonnes of oil may evaporate.

